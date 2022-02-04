Go to Contents
N. Korean leader Kim congratulates China's Xi on opening of Beijing Olympics

06:12 February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to congratulate China on the opening of the Beijing Olympics, Pyongyang's state media reported.

"The successful opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics despite the worldwide health crisis and unprecedented severe circumstances is another great victory won by socialist China," Kim said in the message, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The International Olympic Committee earlier decided to suspend the North from the Beijing Olympics as punishment for refusing to participate in last year's Tokyo Games over COVID-19 concerns.

In January, Pyongyang expressed support for the Winter Games although North Korea cannot participate in the event due to "the hostile forces' moves and the worldwide pandemic."

"Kim Jong-un in the message said that he would steadily develop the relations between the two parties and the two countries to a new high stage," the KCNA said.

