Korean-language dailies

-- Squabble over Daejangdong, concurrence of views on pension reform (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Clash again over Daejangdong, Yoon calls it 'astronomical favors,' Lee says 'candidate Yoon benefited' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Clash over THAAD: Lee says it will 'provoke China,' Yoon says will seek 'additional deployment' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee says he's 'not successor of Moon gov't,' Yoon says, 'Change of gov't is the answer' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Lee says, 'I'm not Moon's heir,' calls 'real estate policy very wrong'; Yoon says, 'There's no self-reflection for policy failures, change of gov't is the only answer' (Segye Times)

-- All candidates of 4 parties support national pension reform (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee, Yoon exchange blows over Daejangdong, say whoever wins will seek 'pension reform' (Joongang Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung apologizes for 'Moon government's real estate policy fault'; Yoon Suk-yeol says, 'Security should be robust,' advocates for additional THAAD installation (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon says, 'THAAD is needed for greater Seoul area'; Lee asks, 'Will you mess up economy?' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KOSPI rises above 2,700 mark following extended holiday (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Candidates spend 120 minutes just exchanging prepared answers, difficult to pinpoint whether Lee or Yoon performed better in debate (Korea Economic Daily)

