(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 4)

The drastic spike in cases was predicted. Jeong Eun-kyeong, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), repeatedly warned of the possibility of 20,000 daily cases from mid-December if the Omicron variant became dominant. Yet the government only scared people without real preparations. The commander in chief was no exception. Without saying anything about the alarming proliferation of the Omicron variant during his eight-day trip to the Middle East last month, President Moon Jae-in belatedly ordered a "speedy response" to the pandemic after returning home.