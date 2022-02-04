New home permits soar 19.2 pct in 2021
SEJONG, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- New home permits in South Korea surged nearly 20 percent on-year in 2021 on the government's supply expansion policy to rein in rising housing prices, data showed Friday.
Construction permits issued for new homes stood at 545,412 units last year, up 19.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
New construction permits in the South Korean capital of Seoul spiked 43.1 percent on-year to 83,260 over the cited period.
New home permits issued in the capital area, which includes the western port city of Incheon and the adjacent province of Gyeonggi, expanded 15.5 percent and those in the rest of the country surged 23.8 percent.
By type, construction permits for new apartment buildings jumped 20.4 percent on-year in the first half, and those for other types of housing, such as row and detached houses, gained 15.3 percent.
Apartments remain the most-favored housing choice for many South Koreans because of their comfort, convenient access to amenities and the possibility of price hikes.
Seoul -- home to about one-fifth of South Korea's population of 52 million -- is dotted with apartment buildings, including high-rises.
Meanwhile, the number of groundbreakings for new homes increased 10.9 percent on-year to 583,737 units in 2021. The number for the capital area rose 7.8 percent from a year earlier, with that for the rest of the country swelling 14.4 percent.
The ministry also said home transactions in South Korea tumbled 20.6 percent on-year to slightly over 1.01 million last year. The number in the capital area plunged 25.4 percent, with that for the rest of the country falling 15.8 percent.
