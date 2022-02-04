Go to Contents
Ruling party chief tests positive for COVID-19: party

09:13 February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The chief of the ruling Democratic Party has tested positive for COVID-19, the party said Friday.

Rep. Song Young-gil went into isolation Thursday after testing positive on a rapid antigen test. He then took a polymerase chain reaction test and got back the result Friday morning.

"(Song) plans to strictly follow the guidelines of the health authorities," the DP said in a notice to reporters.

The chairman has canceled his public schedule for Friday.

Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Song Young-gil arrives at the party's headquarters in Seoul on Jan. 28, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

