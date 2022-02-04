Secretary Blinken condemns N. Korean missile tests in talks with S. Korean FM
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned North Korea's recent missile launches, while reaffirming the U.S.-South Korea alliance as the linchpin of peace, in bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong, the state department said Thursday.
Blinken also reaffirmed U.S. commitment to engage with North Korea in dialogue.
"Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the alliance as the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation on regional and global issues," department spokesperson Ned Price said of Blinken's call with Chung, held Wednesday.
"The Secretary condemned the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) recent ballistic missile launches, which were in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, and reaffirmed openness to diplomacy and dialogue with the DPRK," he added, referring to North Korea by its official name.
North Korea test fired what it called an intermediate- or long-range ballistic missile on Sunday (Seoul time), the seventh missile launch since the start of the year.
Blinken stressed the importance of cooperation between the U.S., South Korea and Japan.
"The Secretary also emphasized trilateral cooperation with Japan towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Price said a in a press release.
Chung held a telephone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Thursday (Seoul time), one day after Blinken and Hayashi talked on the phone.
Blinken also thanked Chung for South Korea's "commitment to working with the United States on ending the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the department spokesperson.
"The Secretary reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and discussed efforts to deter Russia from further military action or other aggressive acts," the press release said.
bdk@yna.co.kr
