Seoul stocks up late Thurs. morning despite overnight decline on Wall Street

11:30 February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded higher late Friday morning, despite overnight losses on Wall Street, but pared part of earlier gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 25.24 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,733.06 as of 11:20 a.m.

U.S. stocks dropped sharply on Thursday as weaker than expected earnings from Facebook's parent company escalated a selloff across the board. Facebook, a major tech firm, saw its parent company Meta Holdings drop 26 percent.

Tech shares in Seoul were mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was up 0.55 percent and chipmaker SK hynix jumped 4.72 percent. Naver, the nation's top portal operator, climbed 2.34 percent.

Bio shares were trading also bullish, with Samsung BioLogics inching up 0.52 percent and Celltrion inching up 0.64 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1200.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.11 won from the previous session's close.
