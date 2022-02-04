(Olympics) Plagued by injuries, luger set to retire after Beijing

"I've been an athlete for 18 years now. You always want to compare yourself to your best version. I am so far away from this that I can't always see what I've achieved as something good," Frisch said, switching back to English. "I see just what I can't do and what I am failing in. I am really working hard with my mental coach to be able to see that I've come a long way, and I've worked hard for everything."