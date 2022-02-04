U.S., Australia, Japan staging air force exercise amid tensions over N.K. missile launches
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The United States, Australia and Japan kicked off a combined air force exercise on the U.S. territory of Guam and other areas earlier this week in order to beef up cooperation against threats from North Korea and other potential adversaries, a U.S. news outlet reported Friday.
The two-week Cope North 22 exercise got underway on Feb. 2 amid renewed regional tensions caused by a recent spate of North Korean missile tests, including Sunday's launch of what it called an "intermediate- and long-range" ballistic missile. according to the Voice of America (VOA).
The U.S. Pacific Air Forces' public affairs office told VOA that the exercise seeks to forge an "integrated coalition" aimed at deterring military action by potential adversaries including North Korea.
In a release posted on its website on Jan. 26, the U.S. armed service described the ongoing exercise as a "humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, large force employment and aerial combat training exercise."
More than 2,500 U.S. airmen, marines, and sailors are to train alongside about 1,000 combined Japanese and Australian counterparts in the exercise, the release reads. Approximately 130 aircraft from over 30 units will fly in the exercise.
