Renault Samsung's Jan. sales more than double on SUVs

14:20 February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Friday its vehicle sales more than doubled last month from a year earlier on robust sales of SUV models.

Renault Samsung sold 13,314 vehicles in January, jumping from 6,152 units a year earlier, despite the extended COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 27 percent on-year to 4,477 units from 3,534, while exports more than tripled to 8,837 units from 2,618 on strong demand for its XM3 and QM6 SUV models, it said.

For the whole of 2021, sales climbed 14 percent to 132,769 autos from 116,166 in 2020.

This file photo, provided by Renault Samsung, shows the XM3 compact SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

