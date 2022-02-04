Go to Contents
S. Korea to sell 4 tln won of Treasury bills in February

15:00 February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 4 trillion won (US$3.33 billion) worth of Treasury bills this month to support its fiscal policy, the finance ministry said Friday.

The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in three separate auctions in February, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Treasury bills are usually floated to raise money to cover short-term financial shortfalls and are generally sold with a maturity of less than a year.

This undated photo, provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, shows the exterior of the ministry building in the administrative city of Sejong, around 120 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

