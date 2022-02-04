Hankook Tire & Technology Q4 net profit down 47.6 pct. to 78.6 bln won
15:24 February 04, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 78.6 billion won (US$65.6 million), down 47.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 88 billion won, down 61.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 7 percent to 1.88 trillion won.
The operating profit was 22.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)