Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S., Australia, Japan staging air force exercise amid tensions over N.K. missile launches
SEOUL -- The United States, Australia and Japan kicked off a combined air force exercise on the U.S. territory of Guam and other areas earlier this week in order to beef up cooperation against threats from North Korea and other potential adversaries, a U.S. news outlet reported Friday.
The two-week Cope North 22 exercise got underway on Feb. 2 amid renewed regional tensions caused by a recent spate of North Korean missile tests, including Sunday's launch of what it called an "intermediate- and long-range" ballistic missile. according to the Voice of America (VOA).
------------
Secretary Blinken condemns N. Korean missile tests in talks with S. Korean FM
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned North Korea's recent missile launches, while reaffirming the U.S.-South Korea alliance as the linchpin of peace, in bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong, the state department said Thursday.
Blinken also reaffirmed U.S. commitment to engage with North Korea in dialogue.
"Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the alliance as the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation on regional and global issues," department spokesperson Ned Price said of Blinken's call with Chung, held Wednesday.
------------
Top S. Korean, U.S. diplomats voice concern over N. Korea's missile development
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States expressed "strong concern" about recent advance in North Korea's missile program and stressed the significance of diplomatic efforts to resume talks with Pyongyang, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone after North Korea's test of an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday, the seventh show of force this year.
------------
U.S. focused on joint defense readiness with S. Korea: Pentagon
WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to remain focused on its joint defense capabilities with South Korea and will make any related decisions through close consultation with Seoul, a Pentagon spokesperson said Wednesday.
John Kirby made the remarks when asked if the U.S. and South Korea were considering postponing joint military exercises despite a recent series of missile launches by North Korea.
------------
(2nd LD) Blinken condemns N. Korean missile launch in call with Japanese counterpart
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned North Korea's recent missile tests in a telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa.
The top U.S. diplomat also vowed cooperation with South Korea and Japan to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, according to state department spokesperson Ned Price.
------------
U.N. secretary-general condemns N. Korea's latest missile launch: statement
WASHINGTON -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned North Korea's latest missile launch on Tuesday, also calling on Pyongyang to refrain from further provocations.
North Korea fired what appeared to be an intermediate range ballistic missile on Sunday (Seoul time).
------------
(LEAD) U.S. says it is seeking diplomacy, other measures, over N. Korea's missile launches
WASHINGTON -- The United States stated Monday that it is trying to find a diplomatic means to address the North Korea problem while pushing for "different steps" to hold the country responsible for its recent series of ballistic missile launches.
"Even as we seek to find ways to address this challenge diplomatically we're moving forward with different steps to hold the DPRK responsible and accountable," Ned Price, spokesperson for the State Department, said during a regular press briefing, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
