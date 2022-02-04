Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Jan. 31 -- N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile

Some N. Korean websites suffer connection disturbances again

Feb. 1 -- U.N. secretary-general condemns N. Korea's latest missile launch: statement

2 -- N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day

Blinken condemns N. Korean missile launch in call with Japanese counterpart

3 -- Top S. Korean, U.S. diplomats voice concern over N. Korea's missile development

U.N. panel OKs yearlong sanctions waiver for S. Korean civic group's COVID-19 aid to N. Korea

4 -- N. Korean leader Kim congratulates China's Xi on opening of Beijing Olympics
(END)

