Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Jan. 31 -- N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile
Some N. Korean websites suffer connection disturbances again
Feb. 1 -- U.N. secretary-general condemns N. Korea's latest missile launch: statement
2 -- N.K. leader Kim, his wife Ri attend performance marking Lunar New Year's Day
Blinken condemns N. Korean missile launch in call with Japanese counterpart
3 -- Top S. Korean, U.S. diplomats voice concern over N. Korea's missile development
U.N. panel OKs yearlong sanctions waiver for S. Korean civic group's COVID-19 aid to N. Korea
4 -- N. Korean leader Kim congratulates China's Xi on opening of Beijing Olympics
