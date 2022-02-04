Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #GM Korea-Jan sales

GM Korea's Jan. sales plummet 64 pct on chip shortages

15:58 February 04, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Friday its sales tumbled 64 percent last month from a year earlier as chip shortages continued to disrupt its production.

The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 12,911 vehicles in January, sharply down from 36,126 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales plunged 78 percent on-year to 1,344 units last month from 6,106 and exports also dropped 62 percent to 11,567 from 30,020 over the cited period, it said.

For all of 2021, its sales declined 36 percent to 237,044 autos from 368,453 a year earlier.

This file photo provided by GM Korea shows the Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK