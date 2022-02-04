GM Korea's Jan. sales plummet 64 pct on chip shortages
15:58 February 04, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Friday its sales tumbled 64 percent last month from a year earlier as chip shortages continued to disrupt its production.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 12,911 vehicles in January, sharply down from 36,126 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales plunged 78 percent on-year to 1,344 units last month from 6,106 and exports also dropped 62 percent to 11,567 from 30,020 over the cited period, it said.
For all of 2021, its sales declined 36 percent to 237,044 autos from 368,453 a year earlier.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword