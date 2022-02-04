(LEAD) Rescuers retrieve two more bodies from collapsed Gwangju apartment
GWANGJU, Feb. 4 (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers on Friday retrieved the bodies of two more victims from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the southern city of Gwangju.
The exterior walls of the 39-story building under construction in the city, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, crumbled on Jan 11.
Of the six victims, the bodies of four dead workers have now been retrieved and two more people are still trapped or missing, according to the fire authorities.
The body of the third deceased worker was recovered at 3:29 p.m. from a heap of concrete debris on the 27th floor of the building, they said.
The fourth body was pulled from a bedroom on the 28th floor at 5:54 p.m.
Another worker is still trapped on the 26th floor and the other is unaccounted for.
After the initial collapse, the building further disintegrated and a concrete structure tumbled down on Wednesday, raising safety concerns for rescue workers and nearby residents.
The authorities said they will make utmost efforts to recover the two remaining workers.
