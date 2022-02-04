Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
Election watchdog reviewing plans for virus-infected voters as daily cases surge
SEOUL -- South Korea's election watchdog said Friday it is looking for solutions that allow people who have contracted COVID-19 after the early voting period to cast their ballots in the upcoming presidential election as the country grapples with a surge in daily COVID-19 cases.
Under current election rules, it is virtually impossible for those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 after the early voting period that falls on March 4-5 and people who go into self-isolation just before the March 9 presidential election to cast their votes.
-----------------
U.S., Australia, Japan staging air force exercise amid tensions over N.K. missile launches
SEOUL -- The United States, Australia and Japan kicked off a combined air force exercise on the U.S. territory of Guam and other areas earlier this week in order to beef up cooperation against threats from North Korea and other potential adversaries, a U.S. news outlet reported Friday.
The two-week Cope North 22 exercise got underway on Feb. 2 amid renewed regional tensions caused by a recent spate of North Korean missile tests, including Sunday's launch of what it called an "intermediate- and long-range" ballistic missile. according to the Voice of America (VOA).
-----------------
Popera singer Lim Hyung-joo reappointed as Grammys' voting member
SEOUL -- South Korea's popera singer Lim Hyung-joo has been reappointed as a voting member of the Grammy Awards, his management agency here said Friday.
The singer, whose five-year term was set to expire at the end of this month, was recently notified that he will be eligible to vote in the U.S. Recording Academy behind the Grammys, for another five years, according to DGNcom.
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of 27,443 as omicron surges
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily virus cases on Friday hit another all-time high with infections exceeding 27,000 for the first time amid the fast spread of the omicron variant after a major holiday.
The country reported 27,443 new COVID-19 infections, including 27,283 local cases, raising the total to 934,656, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
S. Korea to host OECD regional forum next week
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it will co-host a ministerial forum involving Southeast Asian nations with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) next week.
The OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme (SEARP) is slated to open in Seoul on Wednesday for a two-day run.
-----------------
N. Korea to hold major parliamentary session this weekend after missile volley
SEOUL -- North Korea is set to convene a key meeting of its rubber-stamp legislature this weekend following a barrage of missile tests, a potential opportunity for the outside world to get a clue to the reclusive Kim Jong-un regime's intentions. The North has often used such an event to deliver messages, either direct or veiled, to South Korea and the United States.
The 6th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) will be held in Pyongyang on Sunday to discuss issues, such as the tasks and state budget for this year, according to the North's state media.
-----------------
Kia's Jan. sales fall 5.7 pct on chip shortage
SEOUL -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Friday its sales fell 5.7 percent last month from a year earlier as the global chip shortage continued to affect its production.
Kia sold 212,819 vehicles in January, down from 225,733 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
Seoul to introduce new subway trains with free phone chargers, wider seats for pregnant women
SEOUL -- Seoul's subway operator will introduce brand new trains equipped with free mobile phone chargers and wider seats for pregnant women starting later this month, officials said Friday.
Seoul Metro, the operator of the capital's vast subway system, will put five new trains comprising 40 passenger cars into operation on Line 5 starting this month and add 20 more trains to the line by the end of this year, officials said.
