(Olympics) Canadian figure skating coach says Beijing medal for S. Korean student 'not out of the question'

"I always feel the first practice is one of the most important practices to get a feeling and slowly work your way in," Orser said. "We have to work our way into greatness. It's a strategy. We didn't do any jumps today. But we did beautiful skating. We could see his power and speed. Tomorrow, we'll start turning it up. Each day, we'll have a purpose. We have a template that worked (at the Four Continents)."

