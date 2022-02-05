Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 February 05, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -3/-11 Sunny 10

Incheon -3/-9 Sunny 20

Suwon -3/-10 Sunny 20

Cheongju -1/-8 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 00/-8 Cloudy 40

Chuncheon -2/-15 Sunny 0

Gangneung 02/-8 Sunny 0

Jeonju 01/-6 Sunny 60

Gwangju 01/-4 Snow 60

Jeju 04/02 Sleet 60

Daegu 02/-7 Cloudy 20

Busan 04/-4 Sunny 0

(END)

