Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 February 05, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -3/-11 Sunny 10
Incheon -3/-9 Sunny 20
Suwon -3/-10 Sunny 20
Cheongju -1/-8 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 00/-8 Cloudy 40
Chuncheon -2/-15 Sunny 0
Gangneung 02/-8 Sunny 0
Jeonju 01/-6 Sunny 60
Gwangju 01/-4 Snow 60
Jeju 04/02 Sleet 60
Daegu 02/-7 Cloudy 20
Busan 04/-4 Sunny 0
