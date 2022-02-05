Korean-language dailies

-- Presidential candidates both say they clinched 1st TV debate; experts call it a tie (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Beijing Olympics kick off in harsh conditions (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to consider treating COVID-19 like seasonal flu (Donga Ilbo)

-- New cases near 30,000; gov't to consider 'living with omicron' scheme (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea's dependence on Japan rises in three key industrial materials (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't hints at treating COVID-19 as seasonal flu (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Faster, higher, stronger and together at Beijing Olympics (Hankyoreh)

-- Patients receiving at-home treatment hit 100,000 mark (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Cold wave strikes pre-sale real estate market (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Consumer prices jump to more than 3 pct for four straight months, first time in ten years (Korea Economic Daily)

