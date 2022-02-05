Go to Contents
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery

13:19 February 05, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- Jimin, a member of K-pop superband BTS, was discharged from hospital on Saturday after recovering from COVID-19 infection and appendicitis surgery earlier this week, his management agency said.

On Jan. 30, he tested positive for the new coronavirus, and also underwent surgery for appendicitis the following day.

Jimin showed symptoms of a mild sore throat in the early stages of his hospitalization but has fully recovered from COVID-19, Hybe said in an online fan community site.

The singer is also recovering quickly from his appendicitis surgery and is currently taking time to rest after being released from hospital, the agency said.

In December, three other members of the K-pop supergroup BTS -- RM, Jin and Suga -- were confirmed to have fully recovered from COVID-19 and been released from isolation.

Jimin, a member of South Korean boy group BTS, attends a showcase for the group's new album "Map of the Soul: Persona" in Seoul on April 17, 2019. (Yonhap)

(END)

