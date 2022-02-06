(Olympics) medal standings
23:14 February 06, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Sunday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Norway
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Sweden
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|*ROC
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Australia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|9
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
Keyword