(Olympics) medal standings
23:49 February 08, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Tuesday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Sweden
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|1
|7
|3
|China
|3
|2
|0
|5
|4
|Germany
|3
|2
|0
|5
|5
|Norway
|3
|1
|4
|8
|6
|Italy
|2
|4
|1
|7
|7
|*ROC
|2
|3
|5
|10
|8
|Austria
|2
|3
|2
|7
|9
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|10
|France
|1
|4
|0
|5
|20
|South Korea
|0
|0
|1
|1
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
