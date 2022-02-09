(Olympics) medal standings
23:58 February 09, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Wednesday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Germany
|5
|3
|0
|8
|2
|Norway
|4
|2
|4
|10
|3
|Sweden
|4
|1
|2
|7
|4
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|1
|7
|5
|China
|3
|2
|0
|5
|6
|Austria
|2
|4
|4
|10
|7
|Italy
|2
|4
|1
|7
|8
|*ROC
|2
|3
|6
|11
|9
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|10
|United States
|1
|5
|1
|7
|15
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|2
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
