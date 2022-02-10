(Olympics) medal standings
22:33 February 10, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Thursday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Norway
|5
|3
|4
|12
|2
|Germany
|5
|3
|0
|8
|3
|United States
|4
|5
|1
|10
|4
|Austria
|4
|4
|4
|12
|5
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|1
|8
|6
|Sweden
|4
|1
|2
|7
|7
|China
|3
|3
|0
|6
|8
|Italy
|2
|4
|2
|8
|9
|*ROC
|2
|3
|6
|11
|10
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|15
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|2
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
