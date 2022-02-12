(Olympics) medal standings
00:06 February 12, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Friday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Germany
|7
|4
|0
|11
|2
|Norway
|6
|3
|5
|14
|3
|Netherlands
|5
|4
|1
|10
|4
|Sweden
|5
|2
|2
|9
|5
|Austria
|4
|6
|4
|14
|6
|United States
|4
|5
|1
|10
|7
|China
|3
|3
|1
|7
|8
|*ROC
|2
|4
|6
|12
|9
|Italy
|2
|4
|4
|10
|10
|Japan
|2
|2
|4
|8
|16
|South Korea
|1
|1
|1
|3
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
