S. Korea says hanbok is indisputably part of its culture, urges China's respect
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to continue global efforts to publicize hanbok, the traditional Korean attire, as its signature culture, a government official said Sunday, as people here are in an uproar over China's use of hanbok during the winter Olympics opening ceremony.
One woman clad in hanbok appeared among those representing 56 ethnic groups across China during the event held in Beijing last Friday.
China has often drawn ire from Koreans over history-related claims.
In response to China's latest move, the official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that hanbok indisputably symbolizes Korean culture.
"There is no room for dispute in the fact that hanbok is one of our representative cultures that are recognized by the entire world," the official said on the customary condition of anonymity. "The government will continue efforts to publicize hanbok."
South Korea has kept delivering its position to China that it needs to respect other countries' cultures and enhance its understanding based on "cultural diversity," the official added. "(We) will continue such efforts."
