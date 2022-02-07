(Olympics) Alpine snowboarder Lee Sang-ho goes for historic gold

The qualification run is scheduled to begin at 11:07 a.m. at Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium in Zhangjiakou, about 180 kilometers northwest of Beijing. The top 16 boarders will move on to the knockout stage and will be dropped into a tournament-style bracket. The top qualifier will be up against the 16th seed, and so forth. The winner of the Big Final will grab the gold medal, with the loser taking home the silver medal. The winner of the Small Final will claim bronze.