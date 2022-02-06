Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #bird flu

S. Korea confirms highly pathogenic bird flu case in southwestern region

21:43 February 06, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) at a duck farm on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 33 this winter season.

The latest case was confirmed at the farm in the city of Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, which was raising some 18,000 ducks, according to quarantine officials.

The case marks the 33rd confirmed highly pathogenic AI outbreak since last autumn.

Authorities said they will carry out a weeklong nationwide campaign of intensive disinfection starting Monday following a series of recent highly pathogenic AI outbreaks at poultry farms and in the wild.

This photo provided by the city of Cheonan shows a disinfection operation under way at a chicken farm in the city in South Chungcheong Province on Feb. 4, 2022, after a suspected case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was reported at the farm. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK