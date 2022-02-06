S. Korea confirms highly pathogenic bird flu case in southwestern region
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) at a duck farm on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 33 this winter season.
The latest case was confirmed at the farm in the city of Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, which was raising some 18,000 ducks, according to quarantine officials.
The case marks the 33rd confirmed highly pathogenic AI outbreak since last autumn.
Authorities said they will carry out a weeklong nationwide campaign of intensive disinfection starting Monday following a series of recent highly pathogenic AI outbreaks at poultry farms and in the wild.
