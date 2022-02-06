S. Korea finishes runner-up at Women's Asian Cup
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost to China to finish runner-up at this year's top Asian women's football tournament.
In the final of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India, South Korea suffered a 3-2 defeat to China after failing to keep their 2-0 lead in the first half.
It is best performance by the South Korean women's team at the AFC tournament, having only finished as high as third in 2003.
Coached by Colin Bell, South Korea reached the final of the top Asian tournament for the first time after beating Australia in the quarters and the Philippines in the semis.
The country also grabbed a berth for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
From the beginning of the first half, South Korea did not have a clear edge in ball possession and shot attempts.
But in the 26th minute, Choe Yu-ri's first goal broke the balance. She dashed to the center of the box, while Lee Geum-min made a precise pass from the right side, and kicked the ball into the corner.
In the added time, South Korean won a penalty after a Video Assistant Referees (VAR) review, and Ji So-yun extended the lead to 2-0.
South Korea overwhelmed their opponent at the very beginning of the second half, with a couple of threatening corners and free kick opportunities.
But China poured three goals in the second half to make a comeback.
In the 68th minute, China's Tang Jiali was given a spot kick to narrow the gap to 2-1 after South Korean defender Lee Young-ju handled the ball in the left corner of the box.
Four minutes later, China's substitute Zhang Linyan equalized the game 2-2.
In the 90th minute, Xiao Yuyi produced the third goal to win the championship.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)