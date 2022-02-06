(LEAD) S. Korea finish runners-up at Women's Asian Cup
(ATTN: ADDS more info, comments in paras 5-10, last para, new photo; RECASTS headline)
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost to China to finish runners-up at this year's top Asian women's football tournament on Sunday.
In the final of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India, South Korea suffered a 3-2 defeat to China after failing to keep their 2-0 lead in the first half.
It is the best performance at this AFC competition by South Korea, which had only finished as high as third in 2003.
Coached by Colin Bell, South Korea reached the final of the top Asian tournament for the first time after beating Australia in the quarters and the Philippines in the semis.
The country grabbed a berth for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as this tournament also served as the final Asian qualifying stage for the quadrennial football competition. The top five teams, including South Korea, China and Japan, qualified for the event.
South Korea will be making their third consecutive World Cup appearance and their fourth overall.
The coach said he is very proud of his players despite not winning their first-ever Asian Cup trophy, which had seemed to be nearly in their hand.
"I'm very proud of my players. On behalf of the team, that's growth today, not diminishing," he said in a post-match press conference.
He said his team needed to be stronger to overcome the Chinese attacks in the second half
"We have to change everything, change the dynamics of the game. That's the way we have to be strong," he said. "Unfortunately, we were not strong enough."
From the beginning of the first half, South Korea did not have a clear edge in ball possession and shot attempts.
But in the 26th minute, Choe Yu-ri's first goal broke the balance. She dashed to the center of the box, while Lee Geum-min made a precise pass from the right side, and kicked the ball into the corner.
In the added time, South Korean won a penalty after a Video Assistant Referees (VAR) review, and Ji So-yun extended the lead to 2-0.
South Korea overwhelmed their opponents at the very beginning of the second half, with a couple of threatening corners and free kick opportunities.
But China poured three goals in the second half to make a comeback.
In the 68th minute, China's Tang Jiali was given a spot kick to narrow the gap to 2-1 after South Korean defender Lee Young-ju handled the ball in the left corner of the box.
Four minutes later, China's substitute Zhang Linyan equalized the game 2-2.
In the 90th minute, Xiao Yuyi produced the third goal to win the championship.
China, which beat the defending champions Japan in the semifinals, took the eighth Asian Cup title and the first trophy in 16 years since its seventh victory in 2006.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)