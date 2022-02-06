(Olympics) Another fruitless day for S. Korea at Beijing 2022

South Korea's quest for its first medal at Beijing 2022 will resume Monday in short track speed skating. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals for the women's 500m and the men's 1,000m will take place at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, with Choi Min-jeong in action in the women's event and Hwang Dae-heon, Park Jang-hyuk and Lee June-seo taking part in the men's race.

