U.S. special envoy for N. Korea to hold three-way meeting with S. Korean, Japanese counterparts

"Special Representative Kim will host a trilateral meeting with Japanese Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro and Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk to discuss a broad range of issues, including the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the importance of trilateral cooperation, and the immediate resolution of the abductions issue," it said in a press release.