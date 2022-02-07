Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Online bullying puts volleyball player, Youtube star to death (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee, Yoon run neck and neck in recent poll after televised debate (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee vs. Yoon; tight race one month before presidential election (Donga Ilbo)
-- Main opposition suggests coalition Cabinet with Ahn (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Parties moves to unify candidates to break neck-and-neck election race (Segye Times)
-- D-30, Lee 31%, Yoon 35%, Ahn 12% (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee 38.1%, Yoon 36.8%; nip and tuck affair (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Lee 32.6%, Yoon 38.8% (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon says he seeks ways to unify opposition candidate with Ahn (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Financial affiliates of Samsung Group join fintech war (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Customs agency refuses to return overtaxed VAT (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Millionth COVID-19 case reported (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea pushes to treat COVID-19 like seasonal flu (Korea Herald)
-- Presidential candidates slam Beijing Games for 'cultural appropriation' (Korea Times)
