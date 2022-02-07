Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:01 February 07, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Online bullying puts volleyball player, Youtube star to death (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee, Yoon run neck and neck in recent poll after televised debate (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee vs. Yoon; tight race one month before presidential election (Donga Ilbo)
-- Main opposition suggests coalition Cabinet with Ahn (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Parties moves to unify candidates to break neck-and-neck election race (Segye Times)
-- D-30, Lee 31%, Yoon 35%, Ahn 12% (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee 38.1%, Yoon 36.8%; nip and tuck affair (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Lee 32.6%, Yoon 38.8% (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon says he seeks ways to unify opposition candidate with Ahn (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Financial affiliates of Samsung Group join fintech war (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Customs agency refuses to return overtaxed VAT (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Millionth COVID-19 case reported (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea pushes to treat COVID-19 like seasonal flu (Korea Herald)
-- Presidential candidates slam Beijing Games for 'cultural appropriation' (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK