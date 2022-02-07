Monday's weather forecast
09:00 February 07, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-7 Sunny 10
Incheon 01/-6 Sunny 10
Suwon 03/-8 Sunny 10
Cheongju 03/-6 Sunny 20
Daejeon 05/-8 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 03/-13 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 06/-5 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 03/-5 Sunny 20
Gwangju 05/-4 Sunny 20
Jeju 06/03 Sunny 60
Daegu 05/-5 Sunny 20
Busan 07/-3 Sunny 20
(END)