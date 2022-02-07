(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China

After a lengthy video review, the race judge ruled that the U.S. had committed an infraction, allowing China to reach the final instead. An American skater was penalized for crossing the blue line and entering the race early -- in an oft-chaotic short track relay race, skaters compete on the other side of the line and those not currently in the race circle the middle of the track as they mirror their teammates before the exchange. And that action was ruled to have impeded China's exchange.

