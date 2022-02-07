Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military coronavirus

Military reports 150 more COVID-19 cases

11:08 February 07, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported 150 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 6,277.

The new cases included 75 from the Air Force, 20 from the Navy, 20 from the Marine Corps, 21 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 14 from the Army.

Currently, 1,975 military personnel are under treatment.

Meanwhile, three more sailors of the Navy's 304-strong Cheonghae unit operating in waters off Africa tested positive, bringing its cumulative infection tally to 57.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK