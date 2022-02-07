Seoul stocks deepen losses late morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Monday morning, largely as investors attempted to cash in profits from recent stock rallies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 25.48 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,724.78 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Along with profit-taking, analysts also attributed the sell-offs to the estimate-beating U.S. jobs data in January, released late last week, that fanned concerns about the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy tightening.
Most large caps traded lower, led by institutional sell-offs.
Top cap Samsung Electronics retreated 1.89 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 3.61 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem plunged 4.57 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics shed 1.82 percent. Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor also declined 2.37 percent.
Among gainers, LG Energy Solution jumped 5.56 percent and Kakao Bank added 0.71 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,198.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.85 won from the previous session's close.
