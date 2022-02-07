Go to Contents
Hyundai Heavy Industries remains in red in Q4

14:04 February 07, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 520.1 billion won (US$433.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 480.7 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 69 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 24 percent to 2.47 trillion won.

The operating loss was 61.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
