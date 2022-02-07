Hyundai Mipo Dockyard remains in red in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 78.4 billion won (US$65.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 77 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 37.9 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 30.6 percent to 860.5 billion won.
The operating loss was 118.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
