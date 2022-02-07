Go to Contents
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering remains in red in 2021

14:13 February 07, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Monday reported its 2021 net loss of 1.14 trillion won (US$951.5 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 1.38 trillion won for the year, compared with a profit of 74.4 billion won from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 4 percent to 15.49 trillion won.
