(LEAD) Rescuers pull one more body from Gwangju apartment collapse site
(ATTN: REWRITES headline, lead; UPDATES with details throughout)
GWANGJU, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers pulled one more body Monday from the rubble at last month's apartment collapse site in the southwestern city of Gwangju, leaving one more body to recover out of six ill-fated workers.
The body was retrieved from the 27th floor of the damaged apartment building in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, as search operations have entered the fourth week since the Jan. 11 accident, officials said.
Rescue workers discovered the body earlier in the day as they made their way to the 26th floor to retrieve another body found earlier, officials said, adding rescue workers are trying to recover the last-remaining body.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)