S. Korea, Mexico agree to boost bilateral ties in vice-ministerial talks: ministry
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Mexico held vice-ministerial talks here Monday on bolstering economic ties and mutual cooperation in other areas, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun met with his Mexican counterpart Carmen Moreno to discuss ways to promote trade and investment and enhance cooperation for resilient global supply chains, according to the ministry.
During their first high-level policy consultation session in seven years, the two sides agreed to deepen their strategic partnership by pushing for a bilateral trade agreement. South Korea is also aspiring to become an associate member of a regional economic bloc called the Pacific Alliance. It consists of Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico.
South Korea has sought to resume free trade agreement talks with Mexico that have been stalled since 2008 as part of efforts to expand its presence in the key export market in Latin America.
They also discussed ways to promote exchanges through various events marking the 60th anniversary of establishing bilateral diplomatic relations, the ministry added.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)