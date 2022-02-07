Moon urges diplomatic solutions to Ukraine crisis
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in held a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, during which Moon called for diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine crisis amid fears Russia could launch a full-scale invasion.
Tensions have mounted over Russia's deployment of troops at Ukraine's borders, with the United States and its allies warning over a package of sanctions against Moscow.
During the 20-minute conversation, the European Commission chief briefed Moon on the European Union's efforts for a peaceful resolution and the stabilization of energy supply in connection with the Ukraine crisis, Moon's office said in a statement.
In return, Moon said he expects peace and stability in Ukraine to be restored through diplomatic solutions, according to the statement.
Moon briefed the European Commission chief on recent situations on the Korean Peninsula and asked the European Union to continue to support South Korea's efforts to bring peace on the peninsula, according to the statement.
Last month, North Korea conducted seven rounds of missiles tests, including an intermediate range ballistic missile capable of hitting the Pacific U.S. territory of Guam.
North Korea has also threatened to scrap its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests.
