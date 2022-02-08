Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Beijing Winter Olympics #short track speed skating

(Olympics) Short trackers to make another push for 1st medal

09:00 February 08, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been uncharacteristically shut out of short track speed skating medals after two days' worth of races at Beijing 2022. Its skaters will be hoping the third time will be the charm Wednesday, when the final for the men's 1,500m will take place.

Park Jang-hyuk of South Korea (L) is down on the ice after a fall as Wu Dajing of China hits him with a skate during the quarterfinals of the men's 1,000m short track speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 7, 2022. (Yonhap)

It will start with the quarterfinals for Hwang Dae-heon, Lee June-seo and Park Jang-hyuk, with the final set as the last race of the night.

There will also be heats for the women's 1,000m and semifinals for the women's 3,000m relay at Capital Indoor Stadium.

Hwang, Lee and Park all competed in the 1,000m on Monday and none of them even reached the final. Hwang and Lee were disqualified in their respective semifinal heats, while Park suffered a hand injury after a fall in the quarterfinals and did not start his semifinal race.

Park finished third overall in the 1,500m during this past International Skating Union World Cup season.

Also on Wednesday, the men's luge doubles team of Park Jin-yong and Cho Jung-myung will compete in their third Olympics together at Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, northwest of Beijing.

They ranked 18th at Sochi 2014 and then ninth at PyeongChang 2018.

South Korean lugers Park Jin-yong (L) and Cho Jung-myung smile after their training run at Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, northwest of Beijing, on Feb. 6, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK