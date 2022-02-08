Go to Contents
N. Korea convenes key parliamentary meeting without leader Kim's attendance

06:15 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has convened a two-day parliamentary session in Pyongyang to discuss budgetary and other issues, state media reported Tuesday.

The rubber-stamp Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) meeting was held on Sunday and Monday, attended by senior ruling party and Cabinet officials, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The North's leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the meeting.

"(The participants) expressed their determination to provide a firm guarantee for implementing the five-year plan and glorify this year of great significance as a year of victory," the KCNA said.

The SPA is the highest organ of power under the North's constitution, although it rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling party.

