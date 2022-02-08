(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 8)

Such a scene has touched off strong reactions here, with netizens and even major presidential candidates decrying it as part of China's apparent appropriation of Korean culture. In a sense, it may be natural for the woman in hanbok to attend the ceremony representing ethnic Koreans as part of the 56 minorities in China. Yet it was inappropriate as it might give the impression to global audiences that the hanbok is part of China's unique culture despite Korea's own sovereignty. Also, such an act will likely fuel anti-China sentiment among Koreans.