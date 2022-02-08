(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 8)

With less than a month before the March 9 presidential election, concerns are growing over the possibility that some voters who tested positive for Covid-19 will not be able to cast their ballots. According to the National Election Commission (NEC), people in isolation at home after they tested positive before preliminary voting on February 4 and 5 can vote by mail after they report their situation to the authorities from January 9 to 13. Voters who are fully recovered after testing positive after January 13 also can vote on election day. If voters are still in quarantine on election day, they can cast ballots in special polling booths that will be installed in quarantine facilities.