Tuesday's weather forecast

09:00 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-5 Cloudy 0

Incheon 03/-4 Cloudy 0

Suwon 06/-6 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 06/-5 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 07/-5 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 06/-10 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 08/-2 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 06/-4 Sunny 20

Gwangju 08/-3 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 08/-4 Cloudy 10

Busan 10/-1 Cloudy 10

(END)

