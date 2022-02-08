Seoul stocks open higher on earnings hope
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday as investor sentiment was boosted by optimism for strong corporate earnings.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 29.86 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,774.92 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most stocks traded higher, led by strong advances by tech and bio heavyweights.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 1.23 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix grew 1.22 percent.
Bio giant Samsung Biologics added 1.97 percent, with Celltrion gaining 1.59 percent.
Hyundai Motor moved up 0.8 percent, and LG Energy Solution jumped 3.47 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,197.75 won to the U.S. dollar, up 2.95 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)