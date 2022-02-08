Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Seoul stocks open higher on earnings hope

09:20 February 08, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday as investor sentiment was boosted by optimism for strong corporate earnings.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 29.86 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,774.92 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most stocks traded higher, led by strong advances by tech and bio heavyweights.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 1.23 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix grew 1.22 percent.

Bio giant Samsung Biologics added 1.97 percent, with Celltrion gaining 1.59 percent.

Hyundai Motor moved up 0.8 percent, and LG Energy Solution jumped 3.47 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,197.75 won to the U.S. dollar, up 2.95 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK